An innocent question from her daughter made one mum hyper-aware of how the words she uses to describe her body will help to shape her child’s own body image.

“Why is your tummy big mama?” Allison Kimmey’s daughter asked her as they lay by a swimming pool, before asking her about the lines she could see on her skin.

Kimmey explained that the lines were stretch marks, some of which had formed when she was a “little older” than her daughter is now and some of them were from when she was pregnant.

Noticing her daughter looking inquisitively at her Kimmey added:

“They are shiny and sparkly, aren’t they pretty?”

Her daughter replied: “Yes, I like this one the best, it’s so glittery. When can I get some?”