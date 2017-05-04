Naomi Campbell has never fronted a beauty campaign.
Yes, that’s right, the bonafide supermodel with a 31-year career in the fashion industry, has never been offered a beauty campaign.
“I’ve never done one for anyone,” Campbell told the Evening Standard Magazine.
“People say, ‘Oh, you’ve got beautiful skin’, and yet I’ve never done one.”
When asked “why” Campbell simply responds with a knowing look.
As part of the original supermodel line-up - with Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Linda Evangelista - Campbell has marked many milestones as a woman of colour in the industry.
She was the first woman of colour to cover French Vogue in the 80s and American Vogue’s September issue.
Which is why Campbell now campaigns for diversity within the industry with fellow models Iman and Bethann Hardison.
“The reason why Iman and Bethann and I open our mouths for girls like Jourdan [Dunn] is because we don’t want them to be affected as we were,” she said.
But, there’s still a long way to go. The last set of fashion weeks may have been the most diverse to date, but that still meant just 27.9% of the models who walked the Autumn/Winter 2017 runways were “models of colour”.
“There are a few shows that didn’t use black models at all,” said Campbell.
“So I will not be wearing their clothes I can tell you that.”