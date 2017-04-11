The conference is scheduled for Thursday April 13 at 7PM UK time and will focus on new discoveries around ocean worlds within our own solar system.

While we don’t know the specifics of what NASA will reveal the agency has confirmed that what has been discovered will “inform future ocean world exploration...and the broader search for life beyond Earth.”

NASA has scheduled a major press conference where it plans to reveal a new discovery about ‘ocean worlds in our solar system.’

According to NASA the results will utilise data from the now-doomed Cassini spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope.

The mention of Cassini hints that NASA’s announcement could be focused on one of Jupiter’s most interesting moon’s Europa or on Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

Located some 500 million miles from the Sun, Europa is a 3,100km moon that contains a vast ocean buried some 100km beneath its surface.

Despite being hidden from view, scientists believe that Europa has the potential to contain more water than even Earth, making it a prime candidate for hosting alien life within our own solar system.

You see Europa’s oceans are sandwiched between its icy surface and rocky mantle deep underneath it the conditions are perfect for a whole swathe of chemical reactions to take place.

In 2016 NASA’s Hubble Telescope witnessed what could be vast water plumes erupting from the surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa.