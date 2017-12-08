NASA Shares A Shocking Image Of The California Wildfires From Space

Wildfires that have forced nearly 200,000 people to evacuate the Los Angeles area aren’t just leaving their mark on California, but on the rest of the planet.

NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) confirmed that the devastating scenes unfolding are visible from outer space, as they released a series of shocking images that reveal the extent of the devastation.

Smoke plumes are visible at roughly 65,000 feet, as well as burn scars scattered across the Californian landscape.