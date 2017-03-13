National Action, the neo-Nazi group that was banned as a terrorist group late last year, is preparing to relaunch as a new organisation “tied to the same dangerous, racist and quasi-terrorist ideology”, a charity claimed on Monday.

Hope not Hate, who warned last month in their annual State of Hate report that the group was continuing to operate “emboldened by the attention the ban has awarded them”, said the ‘National Socialist Network’ was being created by the outlawed group’s former media manager and founder, who it named as West Sussex-based Ben Raymond.

The charity said a website for the group had already been registered in Panama.

The Huffington Post UK has so far been unable to reach Raymond for comment.