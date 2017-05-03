Brides-to-be are embracing their natural hair for their big day like never before.
According to Pinterest’s 2017 Wedding Report, the number of brides-to-be opting to wear their hair in it’s natural state is up by 30%.
And we think Solange Knowles has got something to do with it. Back in 2014 the singer looked incredible as she sported her natural afro when marrying her long-term partner in New Orleans, US.
And she’s far from the only one. Here are some of the most inspiring and beautiful natural wedding hairstyles shared on Pinterest to date: