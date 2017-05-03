All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    03/05/2017 16:17 BST

    Natural Hair: Here's Why More Brides Are Opting For The Look On Their Wedding Day

    Beautiful 🙌

    Brides-to-be are embracing their natural hair for their big day like never before. 

    According to Pinterest’s 2017 Wedding Report, the number of brides-to-be opting to wear their hair in it’s natural state is up by 30%. 

    And we think Solange Knowles has got something to do with it. Back in 2014 the singer looked incredible as she sported her natural afro when marrying her long-term partner in New Orleans, US. 

    And she’s far from the only one. Here are some of the most inspiring and beautiful natural wedding hairstyles shared on Pinterest to date:

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautyweddingshairnatural hairHair Carebridal hair

    Conversations