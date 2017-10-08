A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving after receiving treatment in hospital. Police said on Sunday the driver had been released under investigation.

A large police presence descended on Exhibition Road, South Kensington, yesterday afternoon after a black Toyota Prius hit people outside the museum at about 2.20pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians outside London’s Natural History Museum on Saturday, leaving 11 people injured.

Police have confirmed that the incident is not terror-related.

Most people caught up in the crash were treated for leg and head injuries, the London Ambulance Service said.

The majority of those injured have now been discharged from hospital and there are no serious injuries, police said.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Service’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for information.

DC Darren Case said: “Because of where this collision occurred and the number of pedestrians involved, I fully appreciate the concern and alarm this incident caused.

“Enquiries have established that this incident is not terrorist related and I’d like to thank those who came to assist the injured.”

He said that temporary road closures have now been lifted, adding: “We are grateful for the patience of those in and around the area.”