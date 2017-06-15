Children named Laura and Adam are most likely to be naughty, yet those named Chloe and Jack are the most well-behaved.
That’s according to a tongue-in-cheek list by School Stickers, a company that looked at who got the most (and least) reward stickers for good behaviour.
They analysed the names of children from a sample of 59,000 students and 1.1 million ordered reward stickers to schools.
They then drew up a list of 20 names of children that have been “naughty” and 20 names of children who are “well-behaved”.
Are your kids’ names on the lists?
Top 10 naughtiest girls:
1. Laura
2. Eleanor
3. Daisy
4. Anna
5. Ruby
6. Isabelle
7. Elizabeth
8. Alice
9. Georgia
10. Jasmine.
Top 10 naughtiest boys:
1. Adam
2. Joseph
3. Charlie
4. Callum
5. Ben
6. Jacob
7. Matthew
8. Ryan
9. Ethan
10. Oliver.
Top 10 well-behaved girls:
1. Chloe
2. Emily
3. Sophie
4. Jessica
5. Megan
6. Lucy
7. Hannah
8. Amy
9. Lauren
10. Katie
Top 10 well-behaved boys:
1. Jack
2. Daniel
3. Joshua
4. Harry
5. James
6. Thomas
7. Samuel
8. Luke
9. William
10. Benjamin.