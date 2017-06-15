All Sections
    • PARENTS
    15/06/2017 11:26 BST | Updated 15/06/2017 12:04 BST

    Baby Name Inspiration: The 'Naughtiest' And Most 'Well-Behaved' Kids' Names Have Been Revealed

    Is your child's name on the list? 😇😈

    Children named Laura and Adam are most likely to be naughty, yet those named Chloe and Jack are the most well-behaved.

    That’s according to a tongue-in-cheek list by School Stickers, a company that looked at who got the most (and least) reward stickers for good behaviour.

    They analysed the names of children from a sample of 59,000 students and 1.1 million ordered reward stickers to schools.

    They then drew up a list of 20 names of children that have been “naughty” and 20 names of children who are “well-behaved”.

    Are your kids’ names on the lists?

    mediaphotos via Getty Images

    Top 10 naughtiest girls:

    1. Laura

    2. Eleanor

    3. Daisy

    4. Anna

    5. Ruby

    6. Isabelle 

    7. Elizabeth

    8. Alice

    9. Georgia

    10. Jasmine.

    Top 10 naughtiest boys:

    1. Adam

    2. Joseph

    3. Charlie

    4. Callum

    5. Ben

    6. Jacob

    7. Matthew

    8. Ryan

    9. Ethan

    10. Oliver.

    JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images

    Top 10 well-behaved girls:

    1. Chloe

    2. Emily

    3. Sophie

    4. Jessica

    5. Megan

    6. Lucy

    7. Hannah

    8. Amy

    9. Lauren

    10. Katie

    Top 10 well-behaved boys:

    1. Jack

    2. Daniel

    3. Joshua

    4. Harry

    5. James

    6. Thomas

    7. Samuel

    8. Luke

    9. William

    10. Benjamin. 

