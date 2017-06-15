Children named Laura and Adam are most likely to be naughty, yet those named Chloe and Jack are the most well-behaved.

That’s according to a tongue-in-cheek list by School Stickers, a company that looked at who got the most (and least) reward stickers for good behaviour.

They analysed the names of children from a sample of 59,000 students and 1.1 million ordered reward stickers to schools.

They then drew up a list of 20 names of children that have been “naughty” and 20 names of children who are “well-behaved”.

Are your kids’ names on the lists?