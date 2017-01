If you’ve failed to stick to your 2017 diet already, you’re not alone.

Less than a week into the year, people on Twitter have been sharing their failed attempts at New Year’s resolutions.

With hilarious memes and photos of their #DietFails, these guys are guaranteed to make you feel better about your lack of willpower.

Salad for lunch. Salad for tea. 1000 chocolates for supper. Diet is going amazingly #January — LadyRaaRaa (@LadyRaaRaa) January 4, 2017

Me: Imma eat healthy in 2017

Also me: Get @tacobell for lunch today#NewYearSameMe pic.twitter.com/6dycVkrasy — Jonathan Toms (@jon_toms) January 1, 2017

Grated cheese sprinkled on Pringles and shoved in my mouth 🐷 #newyearnewme #dietfail — Wadds (@EllieWaddy) January 4, 2017

Made it back 2 my yoga mat after a "holiday break", followed by ah caramel cake & chips #resolutionsfail #forgethowthisworks #willskipchips pic.twitter.com/rq8IUUV6Lb — Debra Smith (@scotiagaldeb) January 4, 2017

KFC for lunch. Shakey's for dinner. Good job for 1st day diet!! #dietfail — Win Enriquez (@Winforthewins) January 1, 2017

Starting off the new year right, with some healthy and nutritious Five Guys!! ;) #newyeardiet #ripresolutions #omnom Who wants a chip? pic.twitter.com/Go5c6EkAwJ — Dawnwhisper (@Dawnwhisper09) January 2, 2017

Yesterday, craving sugar so bad,I licked the top of a chocolate digestive once before throwing in the bin. Now double guilt #dietfail #waste — Russell Sansom (@bistoboy1) January 4, 2017

New Year's diet off to a great start 🙃 pic.twitter.com/w7JSGOREOc — Jordan Pearson (@jordan_elisep) January 2, 2017

Justifying having a milkshake because I have nothing to drink but I DO have a blender AND ice cream.. #newyearsameme #dietfail — Lacey (@Lacey_Chea) January 4, 2017

#dietfail day 4 #puddingandcustard don't judge me I've 6 months to get into my swimsuit . Anyone for a lettuce leaf? pic.twitter.com/5rLZwal166 — Trish Nugent (@Trishanugent) January 4, 2017

