Newlyweds Adopt Stray Dog Who Snuck Into Their Wedding Looking For Shelter

Wedding crashers are usually frowned upon, unless they’re cute and fluffy, it seems.

A stray dog recently gained two loving owners when he strolled into a wedding uninvited.

The pup, now named Snoop, gatecrashed the wedding of Marília and Matheus Pieroni, who had moved their outdoor wedding indoors due to stormy weather.

Snoop walked down the aisle in the middle of the ceremony and soon made himself at home, even snuggling down on Marília’s veil.

Brazil-based photographer Felipe Paludetto was on hand to capture the hilarious moment.