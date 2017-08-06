NHS Could 'Go Under' Without Staff Assurances Over Brexit, Nurses' Union Warns

The NHS could “go under” unless European Union staff are given reassurances about their future after Brexit, the head of the Royal College of Nursing has warned. Janet Davies, chief executive of the nurses’ union, said some EU workers were already leaving and hospitals would not be able to cope if significant numbers followed. Theresa May has promised no EU citizen currently in the UK will be forced out after Brexit, but Davies said the Government needed to give a clearer message to NHS staff and potential future recruits from the remaining 27 member states. Significant differences still remain between Brussels and the UK over their proposals for citizens’ rights after Brexit and Davies said damage was already being caused by the uncertainty.

Carl Court via Getty Images The NHS could 'go under' unless EU staff are given reassurances about their future after Brexit, the head of the Royal College of Nursing has warned; nurses are pictured above during a July pay protest in London

Davies told the Sunday Times: “I understand there are lots of negotiations but if it is their aim to enable nurses to stay then they need to say that’s what they are aiming to do. “They need to give a clear message to those who are already here but also to those who want to come in after we leave. “People will then be able to make a decision and if they decide that they don’t want to stay then that is a big cliff-edge and my big fear is the NHS would go under. “In some hospitals one in five members of staff are trained elsewhere in Europe and they just couldn’t cope if suddenly everyone decided to leave.” “The risk is that people will start to leave and we are now starting to see that happen,” she said. “We simply can’t afford to lose any more nurses; we don’t have enough as it is.”

Richard Stonehouse via Getty Images Chief Executive of the Royal College of Nursing Janet Davies is pictured with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn earlier this year