The NHS has mislaid more than half a million pieces of patients’ confidential medical correspondence, including treatment plans and cancer test results.

The documents, sent between GPs and hospitals over five years, did not reach their recipients because they were mistakenly stored in a warehouse by private company NHS Shared Business Services (SBS).

There have been allegations of a “cover up” after The Guardian reported that NHS England has been quietly reviewing how many patients had been affected by the error, which was discovered in March 2016.

Richard Vautrey, deputy chairman of the British Medical Association’s GP committee, told the newspaper that patients could have been harmed by the failure, which began in 2011.