PA Archive/PA Images Ex-BBC Political Editor Nick Robinson

Nick Robinson has been forced to defend reading out newspaper headlines on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, after a shadow cabinet minister attacked him for doing so. The presenter, a former BBC Political Editor, was challenged by Barry Gardiner for mentioning The Sun’s headline in this morning’s paper review. The tabloid splashed on “Crash, bang, wallies!” - it’s own take on the Labour manifesto leak yesterday.

The Sun The Sun's front page on Friday

Robinson read out the headline, along with those of the other major national newspapers. He said: “Crash, bang, wallies is The Sun’s headline as it lists a day of disasters for labour. Crash as Jeremy Corbyn’s car ran over a cameraman’s foot, bang as the Unite leader Len McCluskey fell down some steps and wallies, because, so says The Sun, the manifesto launch is now a shambles.” Gardiner was lined up for an interview minutes after the press review, but very quickly into it took Robinson to task for repeating The Sun’s words. “I did think your earlier report was beneath you - this crash, bang, wallies stuff,” Gardiner said. “No, no that was quoting The Sun in the paper review,” Robinson protested.

Empics Entertainment Labour's Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Barry Gardiner

“I know it was,” Gardiner said. “But actually this is the Today programme and people expect a standard and a quality of a debate that is higher than crash bang wallop.” An audibly surprised Robinson responded: “Because they expect us to read out newspaper headlines as we do every morning and have done for many, many years without backing them, endorsing them or criticising them.” Gardiner hit back with one final blow: “And they expect you to actually exercise a degree of choice.” Hear the full exchange, below

Journalists, including BBC Radio 2’s Jeremy Vine, quickly admonished Gardiner for his intervention.

The idea that the @BBCr4today papers review should skip headlines that mock political parties is really not a runnerhttps://t.co/40tAsliiAl — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) May 12, 2017

Oh dear. Barry Gardiner is lamely attacking the BBC again, because @bbcnickrobinson read out The Sun. — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) May 12, 2017

You can hate the Sun for what it's done in the past but I think it's dangerous to ask the BBC to start censoring itself on paper choice — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) May 12, 2017

While The Sun’s Political Editor accused Gardiner of preferring censorship.

Barry Gardiner tells @bbcnickrobinson "it is beneath you" and @BBCr4today to read out this Sun p1 in the paper review. Prefers censorship? https://t.co/VCVNuGtHsN — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) May 12, 2017

Others praised Gardiner’s radio appearance, suggesting the shadow minister was right to tussle with the BBC.

Barry Gardiner giving Nick Robinson a hard time on the Today programme. This is exactly how Labour needs to treat the BBC. — Patricia Ann Innes (@patacusack) May 12, 2017

Barry Gardiner is right, @r4Today airing Sun headlines on daily basis is doing Tory party propagandists job for them. #GE2017 — movetotheleft (@movetotheleft2) May 12, 2017

The BBC has been contacted for comment but did not respond at time of publication.