A woman who spent 22 years of her life addicted to prescription medication and painkillers has shared her story in the hope it will encourage others to get help. Nicki Hari, 49, from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, tells HuffPost UK that having her tonsils removed at the tender age of 14 spiralled into an addiction which saw her stashing pills around the house - even in her children’s bedrooms - because she lived in fear of coming off them. Today (Wednesday) public health minister Steve Brine announced there’ll be a review of prescription drug addiction in the UK, after figures revealed one in 11 people were prescribed potentially addictive drugs last year. Brine said the issue was a “huge problem” in countries such as the United States and added: “We must absolutely make sure it doesn’t become one here.” But could it be too late? Eytan Alexander, founder of UK Addiction Treatment Centres (UKAT), tells HuffPost UK that prescription drug addiction is already “a very real crisis in the UK”. At current rates, UKAT estimates treatment for prescription drug addiction will soon overtake admissions for alcohol and ‘harder’ drugs. To understand more, read our explainer on the signs and dangers of addiction, as well as information on how to get help.

Nicki Hari

Prescription medications that are often abused in the UK include opioid painkillers, sleeping pills, weight loss pills, anti-depressants, anti-anxiety meds and ADHD medication. Nicki’s prescription drug problem began when she was 14 years old and having her tonsils out - she just didn’t know it at the time. She received pre-meds (medication administered before anaesthesia), anaesthetic, and took paracetamol and codeine after the procedure. When she turned 18, she needed to have her wisdom teeth removed - and the process began again. She continued to take painkillers after the procedure, and for far longer than needed, because she liked how they made her feel. In the years following, Nicki had multiple operations which resulted in more prescription drugs. When she feared doctors might stop her prescriptions she took matters into her own hands, changing doctor or buying over-the-counter medicines. “I started taking things like paracetamol with codeine in and Night Nurse,” she recalls. “I’d tell the doctors that because of the pain, I was unable to sleep, so I was then prescribed zopiclone 7.5mg [a sleeping pill].” Over the next two decades, until age 40, she “became more and more addicted”. Addiction to opioids, such as codeine, can cause bowel problems, constipation, sleep apnoea, sexual dysfunction, infertility and fractures caused by falling as a result of dizziness and sedation. More generally, prescription drug addiction can harm the liver, which has to constantly overwork to break down whichever drug is being abused, and cause problems for the digestive system and kidneys.