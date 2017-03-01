Nicola McLean Blasts Kim Woodburn's 'Loose Women' Interview

Nicola McLean has called on ‘Loose Women’ to allow her the chance to defend herself, after Kim Woodburn dragged her during a recent interview. Earlier this week, Kim appeared on the show, and reignited her feud with her former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate, even forcing the hosts to apologise when she branded her co-stars “bastards”.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Nicola McLean

Responding to the interview, Nicola has suggested it’s unfair she wasn’t given the opportunity to fight her corner, calling for her own ‘Loose Women’ interview to explain herself. She wrote on Twitter: “I’m sorry when [is ‘Loose Women’] going to have me on to give my side? My life hasn’t been a walk in the park I just don’t talk about it.”

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Kim on 'Loose Women'

The ex-glamour model went on to claim that she underwent three separate ECGs during her time in the ‘CBB’ house, due to the stress brought on by her repeated arguments with Kim.

1/2 I'm sorry when are @loosewomen going to have me on to give my side? my life hasn't been a walk in the park I just don't talk about it — Nicola McLean (@NicolaMcLean) February 28, 2017

2/2 Kim targeted me &I let it go for days!I had to have 3 ECG's in Cbb as Kim's attacks where so stressful @loosewomen — Nicola McLean (@NicolaMcLean) February 28, 2017

And the way the @loosewomen allowed her to talk about @NolanColeen ?? Only two housemates liked Kim that's says everything — Nicola McLean (@NicolaMcLean) February 28, 2017

Nicola and Kim clashed repeatedly during their time in the ‘CBB’ house in January, with the former creating a backlash for comments she made about the ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star not being a mother. Many viewers were outraged over Nicola’s remarks, particularly as Kim has previously spoken about suffering a stillbirth during her younger years. After leaving the house, Nicola claimed she didn’t know about Kim’s past, and said, given the opportunity, she would “apologise wholeheartedly”. She insisted: “Had I had known that - being a woman who is desperate for more kids and who has suffered two miscarriages herself - I certainly would never ever, ever have said that in a derogatory way. “Never in my life would I ever ever be that disrespectful about anyone going through any kind of tragedy on that level.”