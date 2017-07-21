LATEST: LBC has retracted the article and issued a clarification (see below).

Nigel Farage has been forced to delete a tweet claiming the UK does not have to pay anything to the EU after 2020.

During his LBC radio show last night the former UKIP-leader waxed lyrical about his favourite topic whilst holding up a piece of paper that he claimed was a direct quote from Article 50.

He said: “So you could say, morally, that we have signed up to a series of spending agreements that take us through a little bit past the date we’re going to leave.

“But beyond that, do we have any legal obligation?

“Well, in Article 50 it makes clear that ‘the rights and obligations deriving from the Treaties would therefore extinguish upon our leaving’.

“It’s very clear there are no future obligations.”

After the show he tweeted the following...