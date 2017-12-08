The former Ukip leader described the process as a “humiliation”, despite cheers from Brexiteer MPs such as Michael Gove and Andrea Leadsom.

Nigel Farage and Arron Banks have lashed out at the government after Theresa May agreed a Brexit divorce deal early Friday morning.

A deal in Brussels is good news for Mrs May as we can now move on to the next stage of humiliation.

Leave.EU campaign group founder Banks labelled Brexiteer MP and former International Development Secretary Priti Patel a “traitor” for celebrating the deal.

Hand over £60billion, follow all the original EU rules and let Ireland boss us around . Jimmy goldsmith will be turning in his grave ! https://t.co/qk9nXQ4KRp

Farage’s tweet about “humiliation” was in stark contrast to his rhetoric during the Brexit campaign and triumphant celebration of its result.

I'm sure this wasn't the slogan during the referendum. https://t.co/zypP9800EJ

You won get over it

Suddenly realised that for the first time ever I actually care what Nigel Farage thinks, on the basis that if he's furious things must be looking pretty good.

May said the deal “had required give and take on both sides” and after “some tough negotiations” she had agreed the ‘divorce bill’, which is expected to total up to £50bn.

She also guaranteed rights for EU and UK citizens, including a continuing, time-limited role for the European Court of Justice, and new words on the crucial issue of Northern Ireland.

It was clinched after May rushed to Brussels on Friday to meet with European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker.

The agreement was announced early on Friday morning and means “sufficient progress” has been made for Brexit talks can move to the second phase of trade and security.

Farage later told The Telegraph: “The European Court of Justice will be the ultimate arbiter of EU citizens’ rights. This is not acceptable.”

He did not elaborate on further objections to the 15-page agreement but he previously said “no deal is better than a bad deal” and called paying tens of billions to leave “a very bad deal” on his LBC show.