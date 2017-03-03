Nigel Farage Got Knighted By A Child Dressed As The Queen On Russia Today

Nigel Farage has been given an “honourary” knighthood by a child dressed as the Queen on Russia Today.
Yes, you read that correctly.
The former Ukip leader got down on one knee in the Kremlin-backed TV station’s studios to receive the honour it is rumoured he is so sought after.
“Come on then,” he said, as the young girl - wearing a plastic golden crown and red cloak - rested her toy sword on both his shoulders.
Presenter Sam Delaney announced: “You are now Sir Nigel Farage.
“We’re also making you honourary British ambassador to America and honourary MP for South Thanet - because they didn’t elect you for real.”
The surreal experience was rounded-off by the young girl challenging Farage by telling him: “My mummy says you hate foreigners.”
There were cries of protest from Farage, as Delaney told her “I have to say, that’s very naughty”.
Sounds of laughter could be heard from crew laughing at the set-up off-camera.
Farage has been embroiled in a row over knighthoods after it was claimed he was blocked from being given one by Ukip MP Douglas Carswell.
Asked earlier this week if he hoped to receive the honour, Farage said: “I would not want a peerage, if something else came along I might accept, it but I wouldn’t want a peerage.”