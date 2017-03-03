Nigel Farage Got Knighted By A Child Dressed As The Queen On Russia Today

Nigel Farage has been given an “honourary” knighthood by a child dressed as the Queen on Russia Today.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The former Ukip leader got down on one knee in the Kremlin-backed TV station’s studios to receive the honour it is rumoured he is so sought after.

“Come on then,” he said, as the young girl - wearing a plastic golden crown and red cloak - rested her toy sword on both his shoulders.

Presenter Sam Delaney announced: “You are now Sir Nigel Farage.