Nigel Farage has delivered a masterclass in how to avoid answering a question after being grilled over comments he made about “uncontrolled immigration” feeding terrorism in the wake of the Westminster attack. After Wednesday’s rampage by terrorist Khalid Masood, that left four dead and some 40 injured, Farage gave an interview in America where he said: “If you open your door to uncontrolled immigration from the Middle Eastern countries you are inviting in terrorism.” The Ukip MEP was asked about the comments, “made before much information had come out” about the British born perpetrator, on Sophy Ridge on Sunday, but rather than conceding he “got it wrong”, Farage happily defended his statement.

Nigel Farage refuses to apologise for comments that appeared to link uncontrolled immigration to the London terror attack #Ridge pic.twitter.com/vFdw1eWTDT — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) March 26, 2017

“Well that’s right isn’t it?” Farage told Ridge, when his remarks were read back to him, ignoring her comments that immigration was not “relevant” to the London attack as Masood wasn’t an immigrant. Farage then went on to say that five of the eight terrorists who “committed that barbarity in Paris (on 13 November 2015 terrorists killed 130 dead people in coordinated attacks) had come in across the Mediterranean”. Ridge interjected, telling Farage that “we are not talking about the barbarity in Paris”, before he attempted to then reference the Berlin terrorist attack where a truck was driven into crowds at a Christmas market last year. Ridge then made a second attempt to get Farage to speak about his remarks in reference to the London attack. “With respect we are not talking about the barbarity in Paris. You were talking about..”

PA British born terrorist Khalid Masood ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing PC Keith Palmer to death