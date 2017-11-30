9 (Other) Times Donald Trump Insulted The UK

PA Wire/PA Images

The President of the United States managed to surprise everyone once again this week, by publicly rebuking Theresa May. The PM criticised Trump for retweeting three propaganda videos from far-right group Britain First, prompting another online outburst in which he essentially told her to mind her own business.

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! November 30, 2017

With the help of anti-hard Brexit campaigners Open Britain, we’ve put together a list of other occasions on which the leader of the free world has been less-than-polite towards the other half of the special relationship. He used a terror attack in London to bad-mouth Mayor Sadiq Khan... The Mayor of London said he was “too busy” to respond to the president’s “ill-informed” tweets in the wake of the attack on London Bridge in June.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Khan had in fact been advising the public not to be alarmed by an increased police presence.

He claimed the UK was trying to disguise ‘a massive Muslim problem’... This week was not the first time Trump revealed his prejudices, having made the claim nearly two years ago.

The United Kingdom is trying hard to disguise their massive Muslim problem. Everybody is wise to what is happening, very sad! Be honest. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2015

He has repeatedly demeaned female members of the Royal Family... Trump had the following exchange on air with Howard Stern about Princess Diana: “You could’ve nailed her, right?” Stern asked Trump. Trump replied, “I think I could’ve.” Then in 2000, Trump once again reminded the world that he had wanted to have sex with Diana, saying: “She was crazy, but those are minor details.” About Kate Middleton, he said: “Kate Middleton is great―but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude―only herself to blame.”

Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

He celebrated the value of the pound as being helpful for his golf course... “When the pound goes down, more people are coming to Turnberry,” he told reporters immediately after Brexit.

Just arrived in Scotland. Place is going wild over the vote. They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2016

He also tweeted as he arrived in Scotland to say the place was “going wild” after “taking their country back” following the referendum - despite the country having voted Remain.

He said Nigel Farage would be a great ambassador to the US... There was no vacancy at the time.

Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

He described Katie Hopkins as a ‘respected columnist’ after she wrote about Muslims... He thanked her for her ‘powerful’ work.

Thank you to respected columnist Katie Hopkins of Daily https://t.co/LgtY0qdv9U for her powerful writing on the U.K.'s Muslim problems. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2015

Hopkins later left radio station LBC after tweeting an offensive remark following the Manchester terror attack.

He has repeatedly attacked the BBC... Panorama did not go down well.

@LeapfrogMark BBC is a scandal ridden wasteland--a one sided piece of garbage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2013

He had a Twitter row with Lord Sugar... Doesn’t like The Apprentice either.

Dopey Sugar—@Lord_Sugar Isn’t it sad that my golf course in Scotland just got “best new course in the world”—it’s worth more than you are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012