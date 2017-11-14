Downing St has revealed that it will investigate claims that a TV producer was ‘groped’ in No.10 by a Government official.

Daisy Goodwin, creator of the ITV drama series ‘Victoria’, said that the man touched her breast during a meeting to discuss a programme idea.

In an article for the Radio Times, Goodwin revealed that the incident took place under David Cameron’s premiership and that she dealt with it verbally humiliating the man involved.

Theresa May’s official spokesman announced on Tuesday that “we are looking into it” and Whitehall sources confirmed that Goodwin would be approached to see if she wanted to pursue the complaint.

No.10′s new, proactive stance is a significant change from its original position on Monday, when it said that it would only get involved if a complaint was made.

The PM’s official spokesman said: “Yes, of course it’s an issue we are concerned about. We have seen the reports. We are looking into it.”

Asked about any attempt to contact Goodwin, he said it was not “appropriate” to discuss details of the case.