A former-Director of US Intelligence has claimed “egos” could the the factor that sparks conflict between the United States and North Korea. Speaking on Radio 4′s Today programme, John Negroponte said the escalation in rhetoric between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un “could cause one side or the other to feel they’ve been painted into some kind of psychological corner”. He added: “I’m concerned that it raises the risk of miscalculation perhaps on both sides - I think hot rhetoric is never a very good idea in international diplomacy and I think in this particular case and when both sides are making pretty severe threats, it seems to me that maybe it would be useful if the rhetoric could be toned down a little bit.”

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Trump's ego has been the subject of many think-pieces.

This concern over “miscalculation” echoes experts interviewed recently by HuffPost UK who said the most likely cause of an all-out war would likely be accidental rather than deliberate. “Some of the military options that the US might be considering might well lead us into dangerous territory. Tom Plant, Director, Proliferation and Nuclear Policy at the RUSI, said: “If it were tempted to consider some form of attack - perhaps by cruise missile, as Trump authorised in Syria - on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes, then Pyongyang would certainly respond. “It would have to, otherwise its own deterrent posture would be fatally damaged. An escalatory spiral might then develop, if each side misread the other, potentially leading to war. This is far from a certainty, given that no party would wish to see that happen - but it is a sobering possibility that hawks should seriously address.”

KCNA KCNA / Reuters Kim Jong Un visits a fruit orchard in Kwail county, South Hwanghae earlier this month.

While North Korea has always indulged in fiery rhetoric, particularly towards the US, Trump’s presidency marks the first time it has been returned with similar levels of bluster. His latest tweet on the matter was interpreted by some as “threatening murder”.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The words of this tweet seem to constitute a threat to murder 24 million people in retaliation for a speech. Am I reading this incorrectly? https://t.co/5zYz26mev4 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 24, 2017

Kim Jong-Un had just days earlier labelled Trump a “dotard”, prompting people to rush for the dictionary and wonder why it wasn’t in common parlance.

How the fuck did I spend this much time on earth without having #dotard in my insult arsenal? Now I'm actually old enough to BE one. — Denis Leary (@denisleary) September 22, 2017