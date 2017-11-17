A North Korean soldier who survived a hail of bullets during a desperate defection bid was riddled with parasitic worms, his surgeon has revealed. The organisms highlight the nutrition and hygiene crises faced by North Koreans, which experts say have plagued the isolated country for years. At a briefing this week, lead surgeon Lee Cook-jong displayed photos showing dozens of flesh-colored parasites - including one 27 cm long - removed from the wounded soldier’s digestive tract during a series of surgeries to save his life.

Reuters A South Korean soldier talks with a surgeon at the hospital where the North Korean soldier who defected is being treated

“In my over 20 year-long career as a surgeon, I have only seen something like this in a textbook,” Lee said. The parasites, along with kernels of corn in his stomach, appear to confirm what many experts and previous defectors have described about the poor food and hygiene situation for many North Koreans.

“Although we do not have solid figures showing health conditions of North Korea, medical experts assume that parasite infection problems and serious health issues have been prevalent in the country,” said Choi Min-Ho, a professor at Seoul National University College of Medicine who specialises in parasites.

Alain Le Garsmeur via Getty Images The DMZ line between North Korea and South Korea

The soldier’s condition was “not surprising at all considering the north’s hygiene and parasite problems,” he said. The soldier was flown by helicopter to hospital on Monday after his dramatic escape to South Korea. He is believed to be an army staff sergeant in his mid-20s who was stationed in the Joint Security Area in the United Nations truce village of Panmunjom. North Korea has not commented on the defection.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters A North Korean boy lies in a hospital bed suffering from malnutrition