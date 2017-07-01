Thousands of protesters gathered in central London on Saturday in a rally calling for the Conservatives to be ousted from power.

While protesters described a “carnival atmosphere” as an estimated 10,000-plus crowd made their way from BBC Broadcasting House to Parliament Square, as part of the ‘Not one Day More’ demonstrations, the signs they carried were far from friendly.

The Tories £1 billion deal with the DUP struck a cord - for many reasons - as did the strain the Conservative’s austerity measures have put on Britain and the government’s failings around the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Here a ten signs that really stuck out.

1) Having to protest against the Tories at 72