    • NEWS
    01/07/2017 17:41 BST

    Not One Day More London Protest Sees Thousands Gather At BBC Broadcasting House

    'At 72 having to protest a shit Conservative government, again!'

    Thousands of protesters gathered in central London on Saturday in a rally calling for the Conservatives to be ousted from power.

    While protesters described a “carnival atmosphere” as an estimated 10,000-plus crowd made their way from BBC Broadcasting House to Parliament Square, as part of the ‘Not one Day More’ demonstrations, the signs they carried were far from friendly. 

    The Tories £1 billion deal with the DUP struck a cord - for many reasons - as did the strain the Conservative’s austerity measures have put on Britain and the government’s failings around the Grenfell Tower disaster. 

    Here a ten signs that really stuck out. 

    1) Having to protest against the Tories at 72

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    2) The DUP on LGBT

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    3) No subtlety here 

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    4) This is about austerity... kind of

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    5) The Tory money tree

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    6) Let’s not forget the Grenfell Tower disaster

    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images

    7) May is so ‘last month’

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    8) Strong and stable? Not so much

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    9) A world without Tories - much like The Simpsons

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    10) Like Trump, the Tories don’t make sense 

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    Speakers at the event included Labour’s John McDonnell along and Diane Abbott, Unite boss Len McCluskey and writer Owen Jones. 

    Jeremy Corbyn, who was also in attendance, wrote on Twitter that “this is the movement that will win the next election, whenever it may come, and build a country for the many, not the few”.

    The People’s Assembly, who organised the march, said they “need to make sure” the opposition to Theresa May’s Government is felt.

    They wrote online: “If we continue to mobilise in huge numbers we can deepen the crisis for the Conservatives and force big concessions on the NHS, education, housing and jobs.

    “On Saturday 1 July we invite everyone - from campaigns and community groups across the country, from the trade unions, from political parties, and any individual - to come together in one massive show of strength and solidarity.

    “We’re marching against a Government committed to austerity, cuts and privatisation. We’re marching for a decent health service, education system, housing, jobs and living standards for all.”

    Corbyn attended the march having earlier today hosting a rally in Hastings, East Sussex, where he described the party as the “Government in waiting”

    jeremy corbynlondonParliament SquareBroadcasting House

