Family photos are the perfect way to capture precious moments as your kids grow up.

But this dad decided to create a photo that would be cherished for it’s ability to make you giggle rather than pulling on the heartstrings.

He add a bit of humour by getting his kids to pose in a photo with a NSFW twist.

He took advantage of his children’s shadows on the sunny day to produce the below...

“Dad wouldn’t let us leave until we got this right,” the caption read.