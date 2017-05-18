All Sections
    PARENTS
    18/05/2017

    Dad Arranges Family Photo With His Kids That Has A NSFW Twist

    'Making special memories the kids won't forget.' 😂

    Family photos are the perfect way to capture precious moments as your kids grow up.

    But this dad decided to create a photo that would be cherished for it’s ability to make you giggle rather than pulling on the heartstrings.  

    He add a bit of humour by getting his kids to pose in a photo with a NSFW twist. 

    He took advantage of his children’s shadows on the sunny day to produce the below...

    “Dad wouldn’t let us leave until we got this right,” the caption read.

    Do you see it? You will.

    The photo was shared on the Life of Dad Facebook page on Thursday 18 May.

