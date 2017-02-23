Two designers, who have been integral to diversifying “nude” lingerie, teamed up to put on a sumptuous presentation during London Fashion Week.

Ade Hassan launched Nubian Skin in 2014 after spending years searching for skin-toned underwear to suit her complexion, while Destiney Bleu created her d.bleu.dazzled hosiery range after years spent dying her fishnets with coffee.

The duo released their Nubian Skin x d.bleu.dazzled range of beautifully embellished underwear “for woman of all colour” at a presentation on Tuesday 21 February and we want it all.