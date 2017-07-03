The number of nurses and midwives leaving the profession has soared by 51% in just four years, new figures have revealed. Low pay and poor working conditions were among the reasons cited by those under the age of retirement, the Press Association reported. New figures from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) show that for the first time in recent history more midwives and nurses are leaving the register than are joining, with homegrown UK nurses leaving in the largest numbers. Between 2016 and 2017, 20% more people left the register than joined it, and among those first registered in the UK, the figure was 45%.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) called on the Government to scrap the pay cap as a matter of urgency to stem the numbers going. The data shows that, following yearly rises since 2013 in the numbers on the register, there was a drop in 2016/17 of 1,783 to 690,773. During April and May this year, there has been a more dramatic fall, with a further 3,264 workers leaving the profession. The overall number of leavers – which includes UK, overseas and EU registrants - has increased from 23,087 in 2012/13 to 34,941 in 2016/17. Leavers among those first registered in the UK - who make up 85% of the entire register - jumped from 19,819 in 2012/2013 to 29,434 in 2016/2017. Saffron Cordery, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, said: “These figures provide further evidence of the severe workforce problems NHS trusts face. “This goes beyond the concerns over Brexit – worrying though they are. “The reduction in numbers is most pronounced among UK registrants. And it is particularly disappointing to see so many of our younger nurses and midwives choosing to leave.” She said a new staff retention programme will offer support to those NHS trusts with the highest leaving rates. “However, until we address the underlying issues driving retention problems, including the pay cap and the unsustainable workplace pressures, these approaches will only have a limited impact.” The news prompted some on social media to question moves such as the public sector pay cap and Theresa May’s recent deal with the DUP...

You've just spent £20,000 sending @DUPleader back to Northern Ireland. A nurses starting salary is £21,692. You see how it works? #ToriesOut pic.twitter.com/1pt4DjWFvo — Rachael (@Rachael_Swindon) July 2, 2017

Same mob who imposed pay cap & austerity wanted to cut foreign aid from beginning. Shameful now to demand world's poor fund UK nurses — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) July 3, 2017

5k nurses quit in 2yrs.

Nursing bursary cut so fewer training.

Less EU nurses coming here.

A perfect storm coming due to Tory austerity. pic.twitter.com/FRUiPcIYUC — Mark (@toon_lad99) July 2, 2017

The data also shows that the number of EU workers (who make up 5% of the register) leaving has increased from 1,173 in 2012/2013 to 3,081 in 2016/2017. Leavers from overseas have risen from 2,095 in 2012/2013 to 2,426 in 2016/2017. The data also showed a rise in the number of nurses and midwives below retirement age leaving the profession. In 2016/17, 7,760 of those going were aged 56 to 60, while there were 4,789 leavers aged 51 to 55 - almost double the figure for 2012/13. The number of leavers in the 21 to 30 age group also almost doubled from 1,510 to 2,901. Rising numbers of staff left for similar jobs abroad, with 4,153 “verification requests” made in 2016/17. Of 4,544 people surveyed in the last year on reasons for leaving, just under half said they were not retiring. Among this group, top reasons for leaving were working conditions (for example staffing levels and workload), cited by 44%, a change in personal circumstances (such as ill health), cited by 28% and disillusionment with the quality of care provided to patients, cited by 27%. Other reasons included leaving the UK (18%) and poor pay and benefits (16%).

