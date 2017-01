Nutritionists Reveal The One Small Dietary Change That Will Make You Healthier In 2017

"Most grains eaten in the UK are white (/refined) and our intake of wholegrains is very low," says dietitian and BDA spokesperson , Lucy Jones."Surveys show that 95% of adults don’t eat enough wholegrains and nearly one in three of us get none at all. Despite the bad reputation they often face, carbs can be a fantastic part of our diets, particularly when wholegrain. These can contain up to 75% more nutrients than refined grains; providing fibre, proteins, B vitamins and essential minerals like selenium and copper."Evidence is growing that eating wholegrains regularly helps to reduce the risk of heart disease, strokes and Type 2 diabetes by 30%. Risks of certain cancers like bowel cancer are also lower in people who eat wholegrains."Upgrade your refined white carbs like bread, pasta and rice for brown and wholegrain versions and be mindful of portion sizes."