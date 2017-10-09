In the most recent live show, Charlotte showed signs of improvement following her ill-fated Cha Cha routine, but judge Shirley Ballas riled her professional partner Brendan Cole when she suggested there was too much “rise and fall” in their Tango.

Ola - who danced on the show for almost a decade until stepping down in 2015 - has now urged the judges to rein it in with Charlotte, suggesting she’s more “vulnerable” than some of her competitors.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Ola and James Jordan

Yeah, because if there’s one thing both Ola and husband James Jordan were famed for, it was their professionalism throughout their time on ‘Strictly’...

BBC Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins

James also agreed that the judges were being a little harsh with Charlotte, tweeting on Saturday (7 October) that they were “crushing” her confidence with their critiques.

Charlotte



This was a MASSIVE MASSIVE improvement on last week



Don’t kick the girl when she’s down



Score. 4 — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) October 7, 2017

Also, That thing with Shirley and Brendan



I love Brendan.... but because she didn’t stay in flexed legs she was a bit skippy and high. Fact — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) October 7, 2017

I am however angry with the judges because Brendan would have been building Charlotte’s confidence all week & they just crushed it — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) October 7, 2017

Following Brendan’s showdown with Shirley in Saturday’s live show, fellow judge Bruno Tonioli warned him to “be more respectful” of the panel, adding: “There are still too many mistakes. I’m not an expert or anything, I’ve only done around 500 shows, but [Shirley] is right.”

The New Zealand-born dancer has already hit out at Shirley once over her critiques in the live shows, telling ‘It Takes Two’ presenter Zoe Ball: “If Shirley wants to swap places with me, I’m quite happy to judge and her to do that.”

