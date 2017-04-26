All Sections
    26/04/2017 11:05 BST

    'One Born Every Minute' Viewers Praise 'Amazing' Teenager As She Watches Mum Give Birth

    'What an amazing young lady she is.'

    ’One Born Every Minute’ viewers praised a teenager on the show who stayed in the delivery room and watched her mum give birth.

    16-year-old Jess said she had always wanted a sibling, so couldn’t wait to meet her baby brother with her mum Elaine’s new partner, Jeff.

    “I think Jeff will be in tears and my mum will be so happy that Jeff has a baby because it’s like a miracle to them,” the teenager said on the show on Tuesday 25 April. 

    “I waited 10 years and nine months for this.” 

    Channel4/OneBornEveryMinute

    “Safe to say I’ve been scarred for life,” the 16-year-old said on the show after seeing her brother being born. 

    But Channel 4 viewers loved that she was there to support her mum and watch her brother, Robert, enter the world.

     ‘One Born Every Minute’ is on Wednesdays at 9pm on Channel 4.

