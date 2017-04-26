’One Born Every Minute’ viewers praised a teenager on the show who stayed in the delivery room and watched her mum give birth.

16-year-old Jess said she had always wanted a sibling, so couldn’t wait to meet her baby brother with her mum Elaine’s new partner, Jeff.

“I think Jeff will be in tears and my mum will be so happy that Jeff has a baby because it’s like a miracle to them,” the teenager said on the show on Tuesday 25 April.

“I waited 10 years and nine months for this.”