One In Three Young Adults Experienced Mental Health Issues This Year - Here Are Their Stories

I have been struggling with my mental health since around the age of 12. However, stigma surrounding mental health issues meant that I was too scared to tell anyone about how I was feeling. It wasn’t until I made a suicide attempt at the age of 20 that I finally accepted that I needed to get help, and I made an appointment to see my doctor. However, before speaking to my doctor, I made a second suicide attempt, and was referred to a psychiatrist. After a couple of appointments with the psychiatrist, I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

I am incredibly concerned about the mental health services within the NHS. Since being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, I have had a number of negative experiences. Firstly, after my diagnosis, I ended up in hospital for over a month. Despite admitting to doctors that I felt suicidal, I received very little support, having only a handful of appointments with medical professionals whilst I was there.

It got to a stage where I couldn’t take how I was feeling anymore, and freely walked out of the hospital. It was only due to a stranger finding me, and my mum getting involved, that I didn’t die by suicide. The whole time I was gone - which lasted nearly two hours - the hospital did not even notice I had gone. It was only through my mum calling them that they realised.

Since then, I’ve had non-stop bad experiences. I’ve seen a different psychiatrist almost every time I’ve had an appointment to assess my mental health - this means that I’ve spent most appointments repeating past information, instead of addressing current problems. At times when I’ve told mental health professionals I’m feeling suicidal, and regularly self-harming, I’ve had psychiatrist appointments moved back by months, with no reason given.

My doctor is limited with what he can do in terms of prescribing me medication, and putting me on waiting lists for other types of treatment. Therefore, when I’m feeling depressed, it is necessary that I have an assessment with a psychiatrist. However, the wait for these appointments can be up to nine months which, when you’re very unwell, is a ridiculous length of time to wait.

For me, the worst part of NHS treatment for mental health issues is how mental health crises are dealt with. For instance, recently I was feeling suicidal. It got to a stage where I had written a suicide note, and planned how I was going to take my own life. However, at last minute, I decided not to go through with it, and instead ring the NHS crisis team. This team is the emergency service that NHS staff have told me to ring if I’m having a mental health emergency.

Despite telling them I was on the verge of a suicidal attempt, they told that they were too busy to talk, and they would call back later. After five hours, and my parents ringing them several times to try and get someone to help me, they finally called back. Can you imagine an ambulance taking five hours to help a person who was close to death due to a ‘physical’ illness, because I certainly can’t. When I spoke to someone, I was sent to a mental health nurse the following day. When I saw him, he admitted to me that he needed to make the appointment quick, as he was due to see three other people at the same time as me.

Because my friends, and partner live nearby, and my mum often visits, he told me that there was nothing the mental health services could do, and it was the job of my friends, partner and mum to look after me. My friends, family and partner are all very supportive, and I’m lucky to have them - but what about if I didn’t have that support network? As bad as it sounds, I’m pretty sure I would be dead by now.

Being a young person affected by mental health issues is incredibly hard. In your early twenties, you’re supposed be having ‘the best years of your life’. You’re expected to be going out partying, travelling and preparing for your ‘dream’ career. However, my mental health difficulties have made all these things incredibly difficult.

For my first couple of years of university, I tried to go out all of the time. I believed that drinking excessively would help me forget about how I was feeling. It got to a stage where I was drinking most nights, but a lot of people thought it acceptable, and that I was just a ‘party animal’. Over the past few years, I’ve come to realise that alcohol worsens my mental health, and so I’ve almost cut it out completely.

I’ve found studying for my degree very difficult due to my mental illnesses. When I should have been in lectures, I’ve had to be in hospital appointments. When I should have been writing essays, I’ve spent my days in bed, so depressed I’ve been unable to move. Due to this, my three year course has taken me five and a half years to complete. I’ve had to go on temporary leave twice, and had to extend my final year by a few months. I’ve seen so many of my course mates, and friends, graduate whilst I’ve been nowhere near completion, and it’s been very hard.

Even though I’ve finally finished my course, I’m still in a bad way mentally. Whilst I feel I should be landing a job, I’ve instead spent the majority of the last few weeks in bed. It’s really difficult when you feel like everyone else is moving forward, and you don’t feel you aren’t - and never will be - at the same stage as them.