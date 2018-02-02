Brexiteers Seen As 'Bunch Of Emotional Nutcases,' Says Former Minister

Passionate Brexiteers are seen as a “bunch of emotional nutcases” outside of the UK, former Tory Treasury minister Lord O’Neill has said.

The ex-Goldman Sachs chief economist, who quit his post as a minister last autumn, also hit out at Leave backers “trashing” civil servants in the Treasury, calling their claims “ridiculous nonsense”.

Tory MP and hardline Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said this week he believed there was an “orchestration” of pro-Remain stories and he is “suspicious” of the Treasury’s economic models in the wake of leaked analysis.

But ignoring evidence and attacking civil servants led other countries to view Brexiteers as “emotional nutcases,” said O’Neill.

The George Osborne-ally also told BBC Radio 4′s World At One programme Leavers had to be “realistic” about how EU withdrawal could hit the economy, as he voiced fears about sectors such as the car industry in particular.

He said: “Without the single market and access to this highly integrated global supply chain, that industry and many of them like it are going to have serious challenges being anything like as good as they are today.