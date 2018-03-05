Awards season closed on a notably brighter note (colour-wise at least) than it started on. The all-black dress code that dominated the Golden Globes was replaced by a kaleidoscope of colours on the red carpet at the Oscars.
Time’s Up organisers, including TV creator Shonda Rhimes and actor Laura Dern, confirmed the lack of an Oscars dress code at a press conference on Thursday 1 March, when Rhimes said the effort “was launched on the red carpet, but was never intended to live there.”
However, that didn’t mean the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday 4 March, was lacking in celebs making a protest against sexual harassment. Scroll down to see who accessorised with a Time’s Up pin:
Jane Fonda
Actor, fitness guru, activist and all-round legend, Jane Fonda wore her pin proudly on the sculpted neckline of her Balmain white column gown.
Elizabeth Moss
The ’Handmaid’s Tale’ star wasn’t going to let her off-the-shoulder neckline prevent her from wearing her Time’s Up badge, instead she pinned it to her belt.
Patrick Stewart And Sunny Ozell
The couple sported matching pins - now this is a take on ‘his and her’ fashion we can get behind.
Francois-Henri Pinault
Salma Hayek’s husband Francois-Henri Pinault, proudly wore his pin on his lapel, as did...
Guillermo del Toro
The ‘Shape Of Water’ director was joined in his fashion statement by...
Richard Jenkins
Actor Richard Jenkins who is nominated for his supporting role in del Toro’s movie. Jenkins ensured eyes were drawn to his pin by wearing it below a bright silk handkerchief.
Sam Rockwell
Rockwell, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the drama ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, seemed to be having the best time on the red carpet with his wife Leslie Bibb.