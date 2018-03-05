Awards season closed on a notably brighter note (colour-wise at least) than it started on. The all-black dress code that dominated the Golden Globes was replaced by a kaleidoscope of colours on the red carpet at the Oscars.

Time’s Up organisers, including TV creator Shonda Rhimes and actor Laura Dern, confirmed the lack of an Oscars dress code at a press conference on Thursday 1 March, when Rhimes said the effort “was launched on the red carpet, but was never intended to live there.”

However, that didn’t mean the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday 4 March, was lacking in celebs making a protest against sexual harassment. Scroll down to see who accessorised with a Time’s Up pin:

Jane Fonda

Actor, fitness guru, activist and all-round legend, Jane Fonda wore her pin proudly on the sculpted neckline of her Balmain white column gown.