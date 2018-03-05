All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    05/03/2018 01:09 GMT

    Oscars 2018:Jane Fonda And Elizabeth Moss Accessorised With A Time's Up Pin

    There may not have been a black out, but the stars still made a fashion statement against sexual harassment.

    Awards season closed on a notably brighter note (colour-wise at least) than it started on. The all-black dress code that dominated the Golden Globes was replaced by a kaleidoscope of colours on the red carpet at the Oscars.

    Time’s Up organisers, including TV creator Shonda Rhimes and actor Laura Dern, confirmed the lack of an Oscars dress code at a press conference on Thursday 1 March, when Rhimes said the effort “was launched on the red carpet, but was never intended to live there.”

    However, that didn’t mean the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday 4 March, was lacking in celebs making a protest against sexual harassment. Scroll down to see who accessorised with a Time’s Up pin:

    Jane Fonda

    Actor, fitness guru, activist and all-round legend, Jane Fonda wore her pin proudly on the sculpted neckline of her Balmain white column gown.

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

    Elizabeth Moss

    The ’Handmaid’s Tale’ star wasn’t going to let her off-the-shoulder neckline prevent her from wearing her Time’s Up badge, instead she pinned it to her belt.

    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

    Patrick Stewart And Sunny Ozell

    The couple sported matching pins - now this is a take on ‘his and her’ fashion we can get behind.

    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

    Francois-Henri Pinault

    Salma Hayek’s husband Francois-Henri Pinault, proudly wore his pin on his lapel, as did...

    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

    Guillermo del Toro

    The ‘Shape Of Water’ director was joined in his fashion statement by...

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images

    Richard Jenkins

    Actor Richard Jenkins who is nominated for his supporting role in del Toro’s movie. Jenkins ensured eyes were drawn to his pin by wearing it below a bright silk handkerchief.

    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

    Sam Rockwell

    Rockwell, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the drama ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, seemed to be having the best time on the red carpet with his wife Leslie Bibb.

    ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleFashionCelebrity Style red carpetstyle voicesOscarsaccessoriestime's upJane Fondaelizabeth moss

    Conversations