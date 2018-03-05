There’s nothing better than when a soap star heads over to Hollywood and achieves great things, which is why we were delighted to see Rachel Shenton triumph at Sunday (4 March) night’s Oscars.

The actress and writer is probably best-known for playing Mitzee Minniver in ‘Hollyoaks’, but since leaving the soap in 2013, she’s been focusing her efforts on a wide range of projects - and her hard work has paid off big time.

Rachel and her partner Chris Overton, won the Best Live Action Short Film for ‘The Silent Child’, which tells the story of a four-year-old deaf girl, learning to communicate.