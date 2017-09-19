In what was billed as a re-match after their clash in the pages of a glossy magazine earlier this year, columnist and darling of the Left, Owen Jones, has interviewed former Tony Blair spin doctor Alastair Campbell.

The tension between the two rests on the pair representing the warring factions of the Labour Party - put crudely, the Corbynistas and the Blairites

So the fast-talking Jones grilling Campbell, an uncompromising figure, had box office potential. Little wonder the Guardian had the cameras rolling.

And while there are plenty of big issues to chew over as Campbell promotes his latest book, social media was less concerned about re-litigating tensions between Blair and Gordon Brown, or their views on the party’s current leadership.

In fact, social media became mildly obsessed with their opening interaction after Jones arrived half-an-hour late.