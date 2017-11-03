Guardian columnist Owen Jones has warned of the Conservative government turning a “blind eye” to sexual harassment allegations as the scandal continues to engulf Westminster.

Speaking on BBC’s Question Time, the left-wing campaigner addressed the controversies that have emerged in recent days, which promoted the resignation of Defence Secretary Michale Fallon.

Jones referred to the much-discussed ‘dossier’ reportedly held by Conservative Party whips, which details a litany of charges against their own MPs. The list has been circulating online, and is disputed by many of the politicians named.

Jones said the show would doubtless discuss the “incredibly courageous” Labour activist Bex Bailey, who this week alleged she had been raped at a Labour Party event by a senior party figure, but was discouraged from making a complaint.

Instead, he focussed on the Government needing to be seen to be “cleaning up politics”. He was speaking on the recording before it was revealed Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins had been suspended from the party over sexual harassment allegations.