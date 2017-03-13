Parents may be putting newborn babies at risk of cot death, a charity has warned, after a survey found many were happy to let their baby sleep on their stomach or side.

The Lullaby Trust found almost all (94%) parents had heard of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) however, 15% thought it was fine for children to sleep on their tummies and a further 23% neither agreed or disagreed with this statement.

Around half of the 500 parents surveyed were unsure of basic steps they could take to reduce the risk of SIDS: the sudden unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby.

Francine Bates, chief executive of the charity, said, according to PA: “Twenty five years after the Back to Sleep campaign [showing research that babies were less likely to die if they were put to sleep on their backs], the survey results have shown us we need to go back to basics.”