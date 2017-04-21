The latest terror attack in Paris has raised speculation of a swing towards far-right Front National leader Marine Le Pen, with just two days until polls open for the nation’s presidential election.

Thursday’s shooting, claimed by the Islamic State group, saw President Francois Hollande calling together the government’s security council while his would-be successors in the presidential election campaign treaded carefully with their responses.

One of the key questions was if, and how, the attack that killed one police officer and wounded three other people might impact voting intentions.

The risk for the main candidates was that misjudging the public mood, making an ill-perceived gesture or comment, could damage their chances, reports the Associated Press.