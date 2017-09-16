An armed police operation is under way in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, by police investigating the Parsons Green bombing, the Press Association has reported.

Residents in the Cavendish Road area of Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, have been told to leave their property, the Times And Star reported on Saturday.

The news comes after police on Saturday arrested at 18-year-old man in the ports at Dover in connection with the rush hour terror attack.

Armed Police Op on Cavendish Road Sunbury-on-Thames, West #London.

Evacuations taking place.

Raid property linked to #ParsonsGreen

The Met said on Saturday afternoon that the evacuation is a “precautionary measure” following the arrest in Dover.

Officers began evacuating the address at approximately 1:40pm.

“Residents in the buildings immediately surrounding the address are also being evacuated as a precautionary measure,” a statement reads.

“Cordons are being put in place at a 100 metre radius to facilitate the Metropolitan Police Service’s operation, which is being supported by colleagues from Surrey Police.

“A search of the address is ongoing and the cordons will remain in place until the operation is complete.”

No further arrests have been made.

Thirty people are known to have been injured during the attack in which an improvised explosive device was detonated on a tube at Parsons Green Underground Station at around 08:20am on Friday.

The UK terror threat level was raised on Friday from severe to critical following the attack in which the bomb reportedly failed to fully explode. Passengers fled in panic after the blast. Some suffered burns and others were injured in a stampede to escape but health officials said none were thought to be in a serious condition.