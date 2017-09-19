A number of Donald Trump supporters are deliriously claiming the President has finally been vindicated over his claims Barack Obama “wiretapped” Trump Tower during the 2016 election campaign.

The wave of “I told you so” has been prompted by a CNN report alleging “US investigators wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort under secret court orders before and after the election”.

Breitbart and the Russian Government-controlled Sputnik News led the charge, claiming the revelation meant Trump was “vindicated”, a line quickly jumped on by others.