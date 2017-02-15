Paul Nuttall Slammed For Claiming Spike In Hate Crimes After Brexit Was 'Fabricated'

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has been slammed for saying figures showing a rise in violence after Brexit were “fabricated”, as the party claimed it is too “easy” to start hate crime investigations.

Statistics published on Wednesday showed record levels of hate crime were reported by three quarters of police forces in England and Wales in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

But Nuttall told the Independent “a lot of that [rise in hate crimes] is fabricated”, and “overblown specifically to try to rubbish Brexit”.

A party spokesman told The Huffington Post UK: “Anyone can claim something is a hate crime, even if they haven’t witnessed it. It’s terribly easy to to set a hate crime investigation going.

“It undermines real hate crime when fictions are presented as such.”

Lib Dem MP John Pugh told HuffPost UK Nuttall’s comments were “deluded”, saying they “epitomised his ignorance and lack of sensitivity” towards victims.