Penis Unicorn Leggings Are The NSFW Clothes The World Needs Right Now

First we had unicorn hair, then unicorn Louboutins, unicorn coffee, and unicorn sex toys (because apparently nothing is sacred).

But now we have something more NSFW to add to our mythical collections.

Welcome unicorn penis leggings, an intriguing blend of human genitalia and horned horses, they really are perfect for any occasion (apart from maybe work or visiting an easily-offended relative).

Not to mention they’ve got an elasticated stretch waistband so you can make a real statement while simultaneously eating that tenth slice of pizza (just think of the hangover possibilities guys).