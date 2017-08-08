And it was so successful that they were able to develop a program that can diagnose depression with 70% accuracy, compared to an average of 42% correct unassisted diagnosis by GPs.

The new study looked at how a computer algorithm can gain insight into the state of your mental health and potential signs of depression , just by studying the photographs you choose to upload.

You might think that Instagram is just for heavily-filtered brunch snaps and smug selfies, but scientists have found that your grid reveals a lot more about you than what you got up to at the weekend.

Dr Christopher Danforth, study co-author said: “With an increasing share of our social interactions happening online, the potential for algorithmic identification of early-warning signs for a host of mental and physical illnesses is enormous.

“Imagine an app you can install on your phone that pings your doctor for a check-up when your behavior changes for the worse, potentially before you even realize there is a problem.”

The team from the University of Vermont looked at a grand total of 43,950 photographs posted by 166 users, 71 of whom had already been diagnosed with depression by a doctor

The computer program then scoured their images posted to the social media platform for details that have been previously linked to healthy and depressed individuals.

“Photos posted by people diagnosed with depression tended to be darker in color, received more comments from the community, were more likely to contain faces and less likely to have a filter applied.

“When they did select a filter they were more likely to use the filter that converted color images to black and white. People diagnosed with depression also posted at a higher frequency compared to non-depressed individuals.”

And using these factors, they were able to almost double the likelihood of correctly diagnosing a patient with the technology, compared to a doctor in a consultation.

Dr Andrew Reece said: “Although we had a relatively small sample size, we were able to reliably observe differences in features of social media posts between depressed and non-depressed individuals. Importantly, we also demonstrate that the markers of depression can be observed in posts made prior to the person receiving a clinical diagnosis of depression.”