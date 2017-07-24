Peter Andre has shared a rare father-son photo of him and baby Theo while on a family holiday. The dad-of-four was pictured in a pool cradling his eight-month-old son, both who were looking away from the camera. Andre captioned the shot, shared on Monday 24 July: “A beautiful moment”.

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

Fans were pleased to see the adorable photo of Andre and his son, said to be taken while they are holidaying in Cyprus. “Just so precious,” one person wrote. “It really is a beautiful photo and moment.” Another commented: “Enjoy these times as they grow so quickly. Lovely to see you spending time with your family on a beautiful Greek Island.” And another person wrote: “Beautiful picture, so happy you’re getting to spend quality time with your family in lovely places. You so deserve it.”

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on May 18, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Andre is dad to Junior, 12, and Princess, nine, with his former partner Katie Price. He has two children - Amelia, three, and Theo, eight months, - with his wife Emily Andréa. He has previously opened up about how Andréa doesn’t like him sharing photos of their two kids on social media. After sharing a photo of Amelia picking daffodils in the couple’s garden, he told New! magazine in March 2017: “I couldn’t resist sharing a photo of Mills picking daffodils in our garden. “When Ems saw the pic she couldn’t deny how cute it was and she agreed you can’t really see Mills’ face. She was picking the flowers for her mum and I thought it was the cutest thing ever.”

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT