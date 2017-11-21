Peter Andre has shared a rare video of his son Theo, who appears to be an Ed Sheeran fan. The 44-year-old dad shared the clip of Theo, who turns one tomorrow [22 November] dancing to ‘Shape Of You’ in the kitchen. “He’s dancing before he can walk,” Andre wrote in the caption on 20 November, as well as tagging Sheeran in the tweet.

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

Although the video only showed a short clip of Theo’s face, Andre’s fans loved seeing his son. “Wow he is a beautiful boy Peter,” one person wrote. “Just like a mix between you and Emily.” Another commented: “He is a double of his daddy and Junior. So cute. Look at that lovely glossy hair.” Andre is also dad to three-year-old Amelia with his wife Emily Andréa, and he has two children - Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with his ex-wife Katie Price. Andre doesn’t share photos of Amelia and Theo’s faces on social media, having previously explained that his wife isn’t keen on the idea. But every now and then, one seems to slip through the net. Back in March 2017, Andre posted a photo of Amelia in the garden.

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

“I’m sure I’ll be in the doghouse with Emily again,” Andre joked in his new! column at the time. “But to tell you the truth, I’m starting to get a slight kick out of it, haha. I couldn’t resist sharing this photo of Mills picking daffodils in our garden. “When Ems saw the pic she couldn’t deny how cute it was and she agreed you can’t really see Mills’ face.”