Midwife Reveals Period Leaked On Her Trousers After She Was Too Busy To Take A Break

Breaks at work are essential - especially when you’re a female on your period and you need time to change your sanitary products. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always happen. Particularly in industries that are understaffed and overstretched. One midwife from Sweden has shared a candid photo of her bloodied scrubs after she was unable to take a toilet break during a busy shift. Petra Vinberg Linder, 40, posted the photo on Facebook to highlight the hectic nature of midwifery and nursing, especially due to service cuts.

Petra Vinberg Linder Petra Vinberg Linder and the photo of her bloodied scrubs which she shared on Facebook.

Vinberg Linder, who works at a hospital in Stockholm, had to help deliver three babies during one night shift and was so busy she couldn’t even take time to go to the toilet and change. The situation worsened when her period leaked onto her bright, white scrubs. While she insists she loves her job, she said it can be particularly challenging as they are very stretched. “We want and need more maternity staff. Now,” she told HuffPost UK. Vinberg Linder said the pressure to juggle deliveries is burning medical staff out. “It’s a very difficult field of work. I love my job, I chose it and I want to work in this field, but I wonder after a night like this how many years I’ll manage,” she told The Local. “I’m 40, I’ll work to 65 if I’m fit, but can you manage that? There are so many people in this country who want to work with childbirth, but don’t because of the working conditions.”