Philip Hammond's Own Council Warns It Is Facing 'Cash Crisis'

Philip Hammond’s own local council has warned it is facing a cash crisis thanks to government cuts.

Cllr David Hodge, Conservative leader of Surrey Council - which includes the chancellor’s Runnymede and Weighbridge constituency - told a full council meeting earlier this month their government funding had been slashed by £200 million since 2010.

“We’re facing the most difficult financial crisis in our history,” a local news site reported.

“The government cannot stand idly by when Rome burns.”

The authority is reportedly facing a £105 million budget shortfall over the next 12 months and has been forced to hike council tax by nearly 6%.

Cllr Hodge claimed he secured a “gentleman’s agreement” for more government funding last year, after councillors considered an unprecedented 15% tax rise.