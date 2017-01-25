For anyone growing tired of Piers Morgan’s omnipresence in the media over the past few weeks, we apparently have Simon Cowell to blame for it all.
According to Piers himself, he owes his celebrity status to Simon, who took a chance on him by instating him as a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’, when contractual agreements meant he couldn’t do it himself.
Speaking to The Sun, the breakfast TV host explained: “I wouldn’t like to admit it to him, but I owe him hugely.
“He and I had a good friendship when I worked at The Sun and I did him favours and he never forgot.
“He took a gamble putting me on ‘America’s Got Talent’ [in 2006]. Thanks to Simon, I had ten years on US telly.”
Following his stint on ‘America’s Got Talent’, Piers made the jump to the British version of the show, where he sat for four series with Simon and Amanda Holden.
From there, he landed his own UK talk show, ‘Piers Morgan’s Life Stories’, before becoming Susanna Reid’s permanent co-anchor on ‘Good Morning Britain’.
In recent times, his time on ‘GMB’ has been marred in controversy, and earlier this week, ‘Trainspotting’ actor Ewan McGregor pulled out of a planned interview when he discovered that Piers would be conducting it, tweeting that he disagreed with the former journalist’s views on the Women’s March.
Unable to let the matter slide, Piers opened Wednesday’s (25 January) show with a monologue about the disappointment he felt towards Ewan, while the debacle has left Susanna having to defend herself against critics saying she doesn’t do enough to put her co-presenter in his place.