It’s customary for jungle evictees to speak to Piers and Susanna Reid the morning after being voted off the show but live on air, Piers revealed that Kezia has declined a chat.

After previously stating that the former leader of the Scottish Labour Party would be speaking over the phone, Piers told viewers that Kezia would not be interviewed on the show.

“Enjoy your friendly interviews today,” he joked, as if Kezia would somehow be tuning in anyway. “I’m still here if you want a difficult one.”

“She wasn’t available to us, she didn’t want to be on a programme to talk about it with me,” he explained. “She preferred to have a nice, cosier chat elsewhere, with people that might be nice to her.”

“Kezia, my question would have been, get back to your damn constituency and do your job, right.

“That’s it Kezia, you’re an MP, a member of Parliament, paid for by us, to serve the people, not to galavant around in a jungle trying to eat kangaroo testicles.